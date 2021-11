Coming fresh off the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have the chance to win their third consecutive game for the second time this season. The 5-2 Raiders head out to the East Coast to face the New York Giants, coming off a last-minute 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants will also have the challenge of playing the Raiders on a short week after their Monday Night Football primetime game. Regardless of their record, the Giants still have a group of capable young talent that can make plays including quarterback Daniel Jones, Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry and rookie sensation Kadarius Toney.

