Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Finding unique ways to serve others

I spent a few days in the Hocking Hills last week at a friend’s cabin. While there, I hiked the rim of Conkle’s Hollow for the first time. I don’t know why I have not hiked it until now. I have made numerous trips to the Rock House. Hiked Old Man’s Cave. Explored Cedar Falls and lunched at the Inn, but I had never been to Conkle’s Hollow. It is an 87-acre Ohio nature preserve within Hocking Hills State Park. The lower trail is paved and wheel chair accessible, providing a three-fourths mile venture into the gorge where a delicate ecosystem supports several rare and endangered plant species. The walls of sandstone narrow and waterfalls cascade over mossed covered rocks. Hemlocks and hardwoods are rooted in the gorge, but tower above to form a canopy rich in autumn colors.
