CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Finding unique ways to serve others

FOX2now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulcial Kitchen is a kitchen and...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

DJ inspires others to follow dreams

CINCINNATI — You might not know the name of DJ Brody Flynn, but he has a growing fan base in Ohio. He's doing what he loves to do, despite some challenges. Brody Flynn started DJing in high school and started his business five years ago. Brody has Down syndrome and...
CINCINNATI, OH
fashionweekdaily.com

Genuine Money Business is Looking to Inspire Others Through Their Clothing and Unique Message

In today’s society, it can be easy to lose track of who you are or get directed down the wrong path when there are a million different influences playing a factor in your day-to-day life. The increased use of the internet and comparison to others leave individuals scrambling to stay true to themselves and grasp a vision of where they want to go in life. The CEO and founder of Genuine Money Business has seen it time and time again since he has been building his business, and he hopes that he and his brand can flip the switch and inspire others to invest in themselves and what they love just like he has.
ECONOMY
theatlanta100.com

Unique local trail inspires preservation efforts

Doll’s Head Trail in Dekalb County’s Constitution Lakes Park became a popular and unique attraction over the last decade. Open in the late 1800s until 1907, the South River Brick Company occupied the site, and in the years since had become a dumping ground. Discovering the final resting place for discarded items including appliances, bicycle parts, bottles and oddly enough doll parts, creator and carpenter Joel Slaton began building vignettes from the items. Inspired park visitors then followed his lead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Delaware Gazette

Finding beauty in everyday moments

I spent a few days in the Hocking Hills last week at a friend’s cabin. While there, I hiked the rim of Conkle’s Hollow for the first time. I don’t know why I have not hiked it until now. I have made numerous trips to the Rock House. Hiked Old Man’s Cave. Explored Cedar Falls and lunched at the Inn, but I had never been to Conkle’s Hollow. It is an 87-acre Ohio nature preserve within Hocking Hills State Park. The lower trail is paved and wheel chair accessible, providing a three-fourths mile venture into the gorge where a delicate ecosystem supports several rare and endangered plant species. The walls of sandstone narrow and waterfalls cascade over mossed covered rocks. Hemlocks and hardwoods are rooted in the gorge, but tower above to form a canopy rich in autumn colors.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soulcial Kitchen
WATE

Find unique gift ideas on the Maker City’s Holiday Marketplace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re struggling with gift ideas for the holidays, Knoxville’s Maker City is bringing back the Holiday Marketplace. Through November and December, The Maker City hosts a Holiday Gift Guide and Holiday Monday Marketplace – the Gift Guide for browsing and the Marketplace for bidding. Each Monday on the Maker City’s Instagram account, five items chosen out from area makers will be featured in an interactive weekly online auction, where shoppers bid over a 12-hour period for that chosen item. — and 100% of the winning bid goes to the maker.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Create a one-of-a-kind outing with Time To Disco!

Tim's Travels: Create a one-of-a-kind outing with Time To Disco!. Tim's Travels: Create a one-of-a-kind outing with Time To Disco!. Cori Bush explains infrastructure bill 'no' vote and asks for your questions. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Be a blessing to others. El Monstero donates holiday ticket sales to Songs 4...
LIFESTYLE
kentuckytoday.com

Church finds way back to serving community with reverse trick-or-treat project

GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) — Immanuel Baptist Church found a unique way to refuel its evangelistic vision recently — sending multi-generations into its nearby neighborhood with a reverse trick-or-treat project. Church members delivered Gospel to Every Home (GTEH) kits, which included a Bible, as well as goodie bags to 35 homes...
GLASGOW, KY
everythinglubbock.com

CJ’s Pie Designs serves up unique creations for an occasion

LUBBOCK, Texas– CJ’s Pie designs is a newer business to the Lubbock community offering creative pie creations that serve as the perfect gift! Carol Steen is the mastermind behind these beautiful designs and caters each one to the order at hand! With Thanksgiving coming up its time to grab yours by heading to the CJ’s Pie Designs Facebook page!
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
barbertonherald.com

2 unique ways to cook a Thanksgiving turkey

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday. Families may have their own unique Thanksgiving traditions, but one staple of this kickoff to the holiday season is bound to make its way to Thanksgiving dinner tables no matter how unusual families’ holiday celebrations may be: turkey. Much effort goes into picking and preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Depending on the size of the bird, turkeys can take many hours to cook.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX2now.com

‘Love Your Teeth’ offers bright future for your smile

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you are looking for love, Love Your Teeth can help! They say a whiter smile can help you attract new people. This easy application can be done in minutes. No mess and no stress is attached with this product. All you must do is snap, swab and smile. Open the capsule and add the Smile Light for 10 minutes to really brighten your smile. You will do that twice a day for 7 days and you’ll see an average of 7 shades whiter teeth. You can receive a Studio STL special today! You will receive 50% off, a free Go Pen, and free shipping.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
blockclubchicago.org

Sweet Vegan Bakes Opens In Old Town, Serving Desserts, Plant-Based Meals Inspired By Owner’s Meat-Free Journey

OLD TOWN — Cheryl Nelson, owner of the new Sweet Vegan Bakes in Old Town, started her vegan lifestyle journey almost 20 years ago after being rejected for life insurance. Nelson, a wife and mother of five children, was told by an insurance broker she was “too fat” to qualify for a policy after she disclosed her weight and medical history.
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Island Independent

Inspired by nature, Marquette artists create unique instrument

In a clearing under dappled sunlight reaching through the trees, modernity in the form of a laptop, cello, professional-grade speaker and a musical instrument like none before created music like no one has heard before. The instrument is so new, creators William Jason Raynovich and Rebecca Reineke have yet to...
MARQUETTE, NE
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesdays with Megan Greco and the Wine & Cheese Place

Striking a balance between buying some wine and your wallet. STL Wine & Spirits blogger Megan Greco stopped by to give us the best wines for every budget. She said good wines do not have to be expensive and there are great ones in St. Louis for every price point. If you don’t know where to start, she gave excellent tips and says the Wine & Cheese Place has four locations to help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brenham Banner-Press

Unique ways to use fine wine to enhance the holidays

(BPT) - No matter if you're celebrating a holiday or another seasonal occasion, a glass of fine wine is the traditional way to toast all the good things in life. With more than 4.25 billion bottles purchased by Americans just last year — followed closely by 3.6 billion by France and 3 billion by Italy — wine is broadly appealing and provides endless ways to enhance affairs big and small.
DRINKS
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy