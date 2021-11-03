Firefighters extinguish house fire on Columbia Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Columbia Street in Evansville on Wednesday.

Fire fighters say they got a call about smoke coming from the second floor of the home right before 3 p.m. They had to break through the front door to get inside.

Fire fighters say that no one was hurt and they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).