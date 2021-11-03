CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Firefighters extinguish house fire on Columbia Street

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXhuG_0clt1CR300

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Columbia Street in Evansville on Wednesday.

Fire fighters say they got a call about smoke coming from the second floor of the home right before 3 p.m. They had to break through the front door to get inside.

Fire fighters say that no one was hurt and they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County man killed in excavator accident

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man has died after a piece of heavy equipment fell on him. It happened along Edwards Road, just north of Chandler Monday night. Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says Steven Alan King, 66, was excavating on his property around 6 p.m. According to a witness, the equipment began to […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Victims identified in Mt. Vernon homicide investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple found dead in their Mt. Vernon home Saturday has now been identified. Indiana State Police said the victims are John Hall, 74, and Elizabeth Hall, 74. Authorities are treating this case as a homicide. Troopers said the couple’s cause of death will not yet be released because of […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Popular local seafood restaurant accommodates city repairs

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hungry diners may find it more difficult getting a parking spot at a Newburgh ran restaurant over the next couple of weeks. The Tin Fish announced on social media Monday that their State Street entrance will be closed for up to two weeks. The business said that entrance will be closed […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Ind#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile arrested after making threats against schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said they arrested a juvenile for making threats towards two schools. Police said the juvenile confessed to posting threatening social media posts against Harrison High School and Bosse High School. According to a news release, the suspect was arrested Sunday. The juvenile is charged with three counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy