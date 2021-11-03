CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants Have Covid-19 Scare

By Patricia Traina
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Giants began their new week of preparation with a COVID-19 scare that hit the organization on the whole. A team spokesperson said that 13 members to include players, coaches, and staff tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Among them was 69-year-old running backs coach Burton...

A COVID-19 scare circulated through the Giants on Wednesday. The sight of players, coaches, team personnel, team executives — including general manager Dave Gettleman and co-owner John Mara — all waiting outside the testing trailer in a parking lot brought the pandemic back into the forefront of life off the field.
