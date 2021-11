The Boston Celtics head back to TD Garden to take on the 5-1 Chicago Bulls after a double-overtime loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Bulls will be no easy task as they just hung a loss on the Utah Jazz to give them their first L of the season. Chicago has lost just one game this season, a one-point defeat to the New York Knicks despite a 12 – 0 run to end the game. They have been led by shooting guard Zach LaVine and his 25.5 points per game. Veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have also been instrumental for them as well. The Bulls are currently 5th in the NBA in three-point shooting, so the Celtics likely cannot afford another shooting performance like the one they had against the Wizards.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO