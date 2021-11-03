CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Cyber Security Deal Tracker Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, Dell

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis report focuses on global Cyber Security Deal Tracker market and is intended to provide the investors with information and best-practices on how to compete...

www.chatsports.com

Shore News Network

GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

(Reuters) – General Electric said on Tuesday it would spilt into three public companies, as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a share price battered over several years. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was...
Sourcing Journal

Canada Goose Nabs Responsible Down Certification

Canada Goose said the RDS aligns with its focus on manufacturing best-in-class products that epitomize sustainable innovation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MarketWatch

Ebay launches a refurbished platform as supply-chain shortfalls make many items scarce for the holidays

Ebay Inc. announced the launch of eBay Refurbished on Tuesday, a destination selling like-new items from brands like Apple Inc. and Dyson. Items will be deeply discounted and come with a one- or two-year warranty. Ebay first launched the refurbished program in 2020, and says it has expanded the program as supply-chain bottlenecks disrupt the holidays. Adobe data released on Tuesday show that out-of-stock messages soared 250% across e-commerce, compared with January 2020. There were two billion out-of-stock messages in October, Adobe says. Ebay stock has gained 48% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.6% for the period.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.31% to $335.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.84 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) dropped 0.96% to $335.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.96 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS

