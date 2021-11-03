Cyber Security Deal Tracker Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, Dell

Ebay Inc. announced the launch of eBay Refurbished on Tuesday, a destination selling like-new items from brands like Apple Inc. and Dyson. Items will be deeply discounted and come with a one- or two-year warranty. Ebay first launched the refurbished program in 2020, and says it has expanded the program as supply-chain bottlenecks disrupt the holidays. Adobe data released on Tuesday show that out-of-stock messages soared 250% across e-commerce, compared with January 2020. There were two billion out-of-stock messages in October, Adobe says. Ebay stock has gained 48% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.6% for the period.

