Driver, 28, Killed When Car Jumps Curb in University City and Hits Palm Tree

Police comb through the vehicle involved in the early morning accident. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorist was killed Wednesday in a predawn solo car crash on a University City street, authorities reported.

The 28-year-old man was headed east on Executive Drive about 4 a.m. when the vehicle he was driving veered to the right, jumped a curb near Executive Way and struck a palm tree, according to San Diego police.

The driver died at the scene, Officer Sarah Foster said.

His name was withheld pending family notification.