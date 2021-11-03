CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driver, 28, Killed When Car Jumps Curb in University City and Hits Palm Tree

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G50lS_0clszbHG00
Police comb through the vehicle involved in the early morning accident. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorist was killed Wednesday in a predawn solo car crash on a University City street, authorities reported.

The 28-year-old man was headed east on Executive Drive about 4 a.m. when the vehicle he was driving veered to the right, jumped a curb near Executive Way and struck a palm tree, according to San Diego police.

The driver died at the scene, Officer Sarah Foster said.

His name was withheld pending family notification.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Woman Arrested for Alleged Fatal Hit-and-Run of Pedestrian in Vista

A woman who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Vista, then fled the scene, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. Kanoelani Kirskey, 24, of Oceanside, is accused of fatally striking 27- year-old Courtney Terese Dyar at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. According...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Injured After Driving Wrong Way on Rancho Bernardo Road on Sunday

A man was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Rancho Bernardo, police said Monday. On Sunday around 9:20 p.m., a 44-year-old woman driving a Mini Cooper was heading east in the left lane when she was hit by a 59-year-old man in a Chrysler Town and Country mini van driving the wrong way of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Authorities ID Deceased Man Found Trapped in Wrecked Car in Encinitas

The man who died when he was trapped in his vehicle after an accident in Encinitas on Thursday has been identified, authorities said Monday. Michael Dougherty, 63, of Escondido was exiting an apartment complex on the 900 block of Encinitas Boulevard in a 2007 Toyota Corrolla when he stopped in the southbound lane of the road and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University City#Traffic Accident
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest 10 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said. Eleven vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 2700 Garnet Ave., which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ceiling Collapses in Vista Courtroom, Leading to Partial Courthouse Evacuation

A portion of the Vista courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a ceiling collapse in one of the courtrooms. The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled. The south building and the courthouse annex, where civil, small claims and traffic matters are typically handled, remain open.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy