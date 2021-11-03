Driver, 28, Killed When Car Jumps Curb in University City and Hits Palm Tree
A motorist was killed Wednesday in a predawn solo car crash on a University City street, authorities reported.
The 28-year-old man was headed east on Executive Drive about 4 a.m. when the vehicle he was driving veered to the right, jumped a curb near Executive Way and struck a palm tree, according to San Diego police.
The driver died at the scene, Officer Sarah Foster said.
His name was withheld pending family notification.
