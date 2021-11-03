CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waz6e_0clsz3Xv00
APTOPIX Germany Soccer Champions League Ajax players celebrate at the end of the Champions League group C soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax Amsterdam in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ajax won 3:1. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner)

GENEVA — (AP) — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League on Wednesday to advance into the round of 16 — which is starting to take a 1970s throwback look.

Liverpool cruised past Atlético Madrid 2-0 at Anfield and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win in Germany.

The four teams with four straight wins — after Bayern Munich and Juventus sealed their places Tuesday — have already given the knockout lineup a nostalgic feel. Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool combined to win all eight European Cup titles from 1971-78.

Liverpool had never opened a Champions League group stage with four wins, though it was rarely troubled against Atlético in Group B after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané scored in the first 21 minutes. Atlético dropped to third in the group behind Porto, which was held to a 1-1 draw at last-place AC Milan.

Ajax is having a standout Champions League campaign after being ignored by the Super League founders from England, Italy and Spain when they lined up their ill-fated project several months ago.

The Dutch champion made it back-to-back big wins over Dortmund, which had veteran defender Mats Hummels sent off in the first half.

Second-place Dortmund trails Ajax by six points in Group C with two rounds left. Dortmund is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, which routed Beşiktaş 4-0 and hosts the German side next on Nov. 24.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan — two of the 12 Super League clubs — have taken control of Group D from upstart Sheriff after important wins Wednesday.

Karim Benzema's goals ensured Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 and lead the standings by two points from Inter. The Italian champion made it two straight wins over Sheriff, 3-1 away to the champion of Moldova.

Manchester City overpowered Club Brugge 4-1 and was rewarded with top spot in Group A after late drama at Leipzig where Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2.

A PSG team missing the injured Lionel Messi rallied from an early Leipzig surge to lead at halftime through two goals by Georgino Wijnaldum. But PSG dropped points after a stoppage-time penalty by Leipzig substitute Dominik Szoboszlai.

City took a one-point lead over PSG before they meet in Manchester in three weeks’ time.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD ASSISTS

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold typically creates as many scoring chances in a season as a playmaker wearing No. 10.

His precision passes into the heart of the goalmouth carved open Atlético Madrid’s defense to set up Jota and Mané for simply taken goals.

They ensured Liverpool will be seeded as a group winner in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 13. The 2019 champion is seven points clear of second-place Porto.

Atlético's loss ensured seven-time European champion AC Milan can still advance as group runner-up despite taking only its first point Wednesday.

A 1-1 draw with Porto at San Siro ended with 40-year-old Milan substitute Zlatan Ibrahimović being marked by 38-year-old Pepe. Ibrahimović had a goal disallowed in the closing minutes because a teammate was offside.

Atlético hosts Milan in three weeks’ time when Liverpool welcomes Porto.

AJAX REVIVAL

Ajax sold its core of young Dutch talent after its stellar Champions League run in 2019, when it was minutes away from reaching the final against Liverpool.

Serbian playmaker Dusan Tadic stayed and he scored Wednesday in the 72nd minute to spark Ajax’s three-goal comeback at Dortmund.

Sébastien Haller scored for the fourth straight game and the former West Ham forward now has seven goals in the group stage.

Dortmund had led when Marco Reus scored a first-half penalty minutes after Hummels was sent off. It seemed a harsh decision for a sliding tackle on Brazilian forward Antony that did not appear dangerous.

PSG PAYS PENALTY

Paris Saint-Germain already trailed to an early goal by its former player Christopher Nkunku, his fifth for Leipzig in the group stage, when the German side got a penalty in the 12th minute.

That spot-kick from Andre Silva was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and PSG turned the game around with Wijnaldum’s first goals for the club.

When a second spot-kick was awarded in the closing minutes, Neymar tried to sway the outcome.

“He asked me, ‘Are you going to score?’” Leipzig’s taker Szoboszlai said. “I said ‘Yes’. He said, ‘Are you sure?’ I told him, ‘I never miss.'”

Szoboszlai didn’t and there is now an extra edge to PSG’s upcoming visit to Man City with Club Brugge still in contention just four points off second place.

“Being second to City doesn’t change anything for us,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino of renewing his rivalry with Pep Guardiola. “We need to have the desire to go there and win the game to try to be top of the group.”

City got goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus after resting Kevin Kevin De Bruyne ahead of facing Manchester United this weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is 'ISOLATED' at PSG and the Ligue 1 giants remain 'Kylian Mbappe's team', claims Thierry Henry as he questions Mauricio Pochettino's tactical use of superstar signing

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is too 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain and that the Ligue 1 giants should do more to get the best out of him. Argentinian superstar Messi signed for PSG as free agent in the summer after Barcelona's financial woes meant they could not afford to keep him, but life in France has got off to a somewhat slow start.
SOCCER
KESQ

Ajax beats 10-man Dortmund to reach Champions League last 16

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Ajax has ground down a tenacious 10-man Borussia Dortmund team to win 3-1 and book its place in the Champions League knockout stages. Despite a first-half red card, Dortmund led the game until Dusan Tadic leveled the score for Ajax in the 72nd minute. Goals from Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen then gave Ajax the win. In the first half a video review upheld a contentious red card for Dortmund center-back Mats Hummels over a lunging challenge on Brazilian winger Antony despite relatively light contact. Ajax has won all four of its games in Group C.
UEFA
The Independent

‘He keeps having a swing’ – Gareth Southgate confused by Jurgen Klopp criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Sébastien Haller
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sadio Mané
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Inter Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

Serie A champions Inter Milan face local rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday night, knowing they need a victory in order to keep their hopes of retaining the Scudetto alive.The Nerazzuri are seven points behind their local rivals and leaders Napoli in the standings, sitting in third place having dropped four points in their 11 matches so far this season under new manager Simone Inzaghi, who arrived from Lazio in summer to replaced the departed Antonio Conte.Milan, meanwhile, are in fine fettle in the league and have only drawn one of their eleven games, against Juventus back in...
UEFA
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their challenge for a Champions League spot.The Irons’ great recent run of form means they could actually overtake the Reds with victory, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool come into the match in great away form, having won four of their five away matches so far this campaign while scoring a total of 19 goals. Jürgen Klopp’s men need three points here in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea before heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ajax#Ap#The Champions League#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Juventus#Ac Milan#Dutch#Hummels#Group C#German#Inter Milan#Sheriff#Italian#Club Brugge 4 1#Group A#Psg
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Antonio Conte takes Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday for his first Premier League match in two-and-a-half-years.The Italian replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week and is back in English football for the first time since his departure from Chelsea, where he won a Premier League title and FA Cup in a two-year spell. He faces the prospect of having to turn around a Spurs side which has struggled to score goals was opened up far too easily in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEThe home side, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Five things we learned as Antonio Conte realises size of the challenge ahead

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge of the club.A rather low-key first half was much more about defences being on top than any attacking play of any note being on show, with a Ben Godfrey strike from range and a late half-volley from Sergio Reguilon flying over the bar the only vaguely goalmouth related action at either end.After the break it was far better from the home side, who were initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Hugo Lloris on Richarlison. After watching a pitchside replay,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Bayern fans step up protests against club's ties to Qatar

Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar Bayern supporters displayed a huge banner during the team’s home game on Saturday, criticizing the club for what they say is the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar by accepting sponsorship from that country's national airline.The Bavarian team has also been holding mid-season training camps in Qatar since 2011.Bayern club members are preparing to present a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for it to end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar “at...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Antonio Conte shown size of the task by underwhelming draw

It is a godsend that Antonio Conte’s forte is fixing a mess, because he has found himself in charge of an almighty one at Tottenham. They were outmuscled by an Everton side low on confidence and missing core parts of their spine, being quite fortunate to exit Goodison Park with a point.Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘I have to be happy’ – New Spurs boss Antonio Conte satisfied despite stalemate

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run as Villa sack Smith

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to end the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run as struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith on a day of high drama in the Premier League. Earlier, Villa announced they had sacked manager Smith after five straight Premier League defeats -- less than 24 hours after bottom club Norwich dismissed their boss, Daniel Farke.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
65K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy