The LA Rams are 7-1 and are entering November 2021 with a bit of swagger. Overconfidence? Perhaps a bit rushed in the expectations that the team is suddenly that much better from the moment that the blockbuster trade was announced today of a blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. They will need him to face a pretty solid Tennessee Titans team that is an AFC best with a record of 6-2.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO