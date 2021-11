Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is too 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain and that the Ligue 1 giants should do more to get the best out of him. Argentinian superstar Messi signed for PSG as free agent in the summer after Barcelona's financial woes meant they could not afford to keep him, but life in France has got off to a somewhat slow start.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO