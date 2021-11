The fact they even pulled this off is nothing short of a miracle…. Sometimes the stars align as all conditions allow you to pull off something truly amazing. That seems to be the case when a team headed up by Matt’s Off Road Recovery traveled to the Sierra Nevadas in California to retrieve a Suzuki Jimny LJ20 which had been stuck and abandoned 40 years before. These guys have done some crazy off-road recoveries before, but nothing like this, which they’ve been referring to as “Operation Golden Nugget” for quite some time before.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO