CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

What’s next for Tampa Bay foster children now that state has cut ties with Eckerd Connects?

By Melissa Marino
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArONm_0clsuiLi00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What comes next for foster children in the Tampa Bay area now that several counties have cut ties with the company that was hired to provide foster care services throughout Florida?

Eckerd Connects and the Florida Department of Children and Families announced Monday that the company’s contracts with Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will not be renewed when they expire. The agreements in Pasco and Pinellas are set to expire on Dec. 31. In a statement, DCF said it would not renew those contracts. Eckerd added that it plans on carrying out its contract in Hillsborough County until it expires June 30, 2022.

Police reported Eckerd Connects incident to DCF week before state cut ties

Now the big question is: who will take care of foster children in the Tampa Bay area?

For years, 8 On Your Side has exposed problems with Eckerd Connects including children sleeping alone in offices , instead of foster homes, and kids spending hours sitting in cars in Wawa parking lots waiting for foster beds.

“Eckerd had been under corrective action plans on both sides of the bay for a long time,” said Robin Rosenberg, the deputy director of Children First.

April 2018: Eckerd Connects proposes fix to Hillsborough foster care crisis

Community leaders are calling on DCF to revamp the foster care system.

“The hope is that DCF has a plan to come in with strong management and to do a turn around of the system,” Rosenberg said.

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County oversees some of the funding that Eckerd receives.

Tampa Bay foster parents frustrated by what some call a ‘broken system’

“We are really in a crunch, so 60 days will go by quickly,” Executive Director Kelley Parris said.

Parris wants a more community-based approach to help reunite children with their families.

“We need the police departments, sheriff’s departments, [the] school system is such an important player, the domestic violence community, the substance abuse serving community,” she said. “Everybody has got to pull together to come up with some answers to this.”

August 2018: DCF foster care panel hears kids still sleeping in cars

Parris also believes there needs more accountability.

“This is a heart-wrenching situation for me to watch because when the system damages the kids as much as the abusive family does. How is that America?” Parris said.

8 On Your Side reached out to DCF for comment on this story but the agency has not yet responded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Tampa Bay Area#Foster Parents#Foster Homes#Dcf#Children First#Hillsborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WFLA

Half a million dollars recovered in fake charity investigation, Moody says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday that nearly half a million dollars has been recovered from a nationwide charity robocall scheme, and redistributed to Florida charities. The funding is the result of previous legal action taken by Attorney General Moody, along with the Federal Trade Commission and agencies from 37 […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Florida, 11 other states

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Armwood High School on lockout over possible weapon on campus

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Armwood High School has been put on lockout after a weapon was said to be possibly on campus, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools. An HCPS spokesperson said law enforcement and school security are investigating the situation. Lockouts are put in place when there is no active threat on campus, but […]
SEFFNER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy