Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Kyren Williams vs. Isaac Ruoss

By Geoffrey Clark
 6 days ago
If there is one area on this charts in which Notre Dame and Navy are somewhat even, it’s top running back. Even with that being the case, Kyren Williams remains the better player here. This game also is coming at a time in which Williams has found another wind, and it’s becoming nearly impossible for opposing defenses to slow him down. Add his ability to catch, and you’re looking at a serious NFL prospect.

The Midshipmen run far more than they pass, and no one does it better for them than Isaac Ruoss. Don’t even think about him acting as a receiver, so you only need to focus on his ground game. He comes close to Williams in terms of rushing attempts, and it’s worth wondering where he would be in this matchup if he had 20 or 30 more carries. Regardless, if anyone on this offense can give the Irish fits, it’s him.

On3.com

Brian Kelly compares Kyren Williams to another great Notre Dame back

Head coach Brian Kelly delivered high praise to running back Kyren Williams, comparing him to Notre Dame great Theo Riddick. His combination of power and enthusiasm are difficult to replicate but easy to spread throughout the team. Kyren Williams is a 5-foot-9 junior running back who reminds his coach of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

