At a time when the north Las Vegas Strip is finally heating up, MGM Resorts International has chosen this moment to put The Mirage on the market. Although it’s 32 years old (224 in dog years), The Mirage should fetch an attractive price—albeit short of the 14X cash flow that Jim Murren used to shop it around at, back in the Great Recession. Best case scenario, MGM disposes of a geographically isolated asset at a handsome markup (look what happened with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas). It’s a seller’s market and MGM chose its moment wisely. The only drawback for a potential buyer is that only the operational half of The Mirage is for sale, not the underlying real estate. You’d have to settle for being a Vici Properties tenant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO