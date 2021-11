There was a bit of clarity of the health of some Boston Bruins on Tuesday with a two-game road trip starting tomorrow. At practice on Tuesday, Curtis Lazar was skating with the team for the first time since being sidelined with an upper-body injury a week before the start of the season. He was sporting a regular practice jersey, and stated after the session that he is “ready to go” and could be cleared to play for tomorrow.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO