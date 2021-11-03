CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4Y8I_0clsrhHw00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time of their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid but he feared the visitors’ gamesmanship would get the player sent off.

Early goals from Diogo Jota and Mane were soon followed by a red card for Atleti defender Felipe and from that point the visitors tried every trick in the book to restore numerical parity.

Mane had been targeted by the opposition from the off, much like in their last-16 meeting in Madrid in February 2020, and like on that occasion Klopp took the decision to minimise the risk by replacing the Senegal international at half-time.

It was harsh on Mane, who looked up for the fight, and it ultimately backfired as his replacement Roberto Firmino lasted 33 minutes before departing with a hamstring problem as Klopp’s injury list continues to grow.

“I think everyone in the stadium expected it. I thought it was the right thing to do and I hated it more than you can imagine,” said Klopp.

“I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions – he was calm but the thing is the ball comes in the air for a headed challenge and the (Atletico) player goes down.

“We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equal the number of players again. I didn’t like it but it was the right thing to do.”

Atletico being reduced to 10 men made Liverpool’s job easier and, unlike in two of their previous four outings, there was no concession of a two-goal cushion as they qualified with two matches to spare as winners from the so-called ‘Group of Death’ which also includes AC Milan and Porto.

A fourth successive Champions League group victory for the first time in the club’s history also saw Klopp’s side equal Bob Paisley’s record (as a league club) of 25 games unbeaten set between March and September 1982.

“If Firmino hadn’t gone off with a hamstring injury it would have been much better,” added Klopp.

“Pretty much from all our points of view it was a good performance. I wouldn’t have expected that when I saw the draw. No one would have expected that so doing it was pretty special.

“For tonight job done, two games to go and we will try everything to win those too.”

Klopp and Atletico boss Diego Simeone had, unsurprisingly, different opinions on Felipe’s red card.

“I didn’t see a red card, I saw a yellow card but I saw it back and his foot was high and it hit his (Mane’s) Achilles. So a red card,” said the Liverpool manager.

“Do I want the other team to go one man down? No. But with the intense schedule it is important to control the game. I don’t think it changed too much but of course it is a different game.

“We are in November and we try to get through these games pretty mature but it didn’t work out as Bobby got injured and that’s not good.”

Simeone was not happy with a second successive sending-off against Liverpool – Antoine Griezmann was red-carded a fortnight ago – but was pleased with his side’s response.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez thought he had got his side back in the game midway through the second half only for his deflected effort to be chalked off by VAR.

“We started quite well. The sending-off was another game with one player less,” he said.

“If you look at the Felipe incident on another day that wouldn’t happen.

“When you play against a team like Liverpool you have to say credit to the team for being calm and taking on responsibility in the second half. Other teams would have fallen apart.

“Perhaps that goal from Suarez which was ruled out could have got us back in the game. Our responsibility now is to get better.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to be ‘happy and angry’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot keep all his players happy but believes having “angry” squad members benefits his side. Aside from the injuries which have beset his midfield – with Thiago Alcantara this week returning to training after a calf problem and James Milner (hamstring) and Fabinho (knee) both unavailable – Klopp has kept a fairly settled side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Blair stronger for tough debut

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Blair for his debut in their Carabao Cup win against Preston. Blair started the tie in attack alongside Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. Klopp later said: "For Harvey it was really not easy in the first half because we just didn't play well and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Bob Paisley
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Minamino knows he can do more

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with goalscorer Takumi Minamino for their Carabao Cup win against Preston. However, Klopp says Minamino can still do more. "Taki is a player of high quality but the problem with Taki, actually, there is no problem," the German told reporters. "But it's just the other players in his position are really good and thank God for us that we have had no injuries there.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Sadio Mane's Disallowed Goal In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw With Brighton

It was a disappointing afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon against Brighton and Hove Albion as they blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2. After scoring two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds looked like they were about to deliver another thrashing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona 'dream of hiring Jurgen Klopp as their manager but have little optimism they can lure him from Liverpool' with his contract at Anfield running until 2024

Barcelona are dreaming of hiring Jurgen Klopp as their manager but are not very optimistic about their chances of bringing the Liverpool boss to the Camp Nou, say reports. The Catalans are currently in a poor run of form under current boss Ronald Koeman and currently sit ninth in LaLiga, with recent reports in Spain suggesting that it is a matter if when, not if, the Dutchman is sacked from his post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atleti#Group Of Death#Ac Milan
chatsports.com

Trouble in paradise... but Jurgen loves it! Klopp admits he has 'not happy' players in his Liverpool squad amid a selection dilemma, but says he wants to 'keep them ANGRY' to strengthen his side even more

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has a fine balancing act in keeping his players happy as he looks to maintain Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League season. He made 11 changes to the side who beat Manchester United 5-0 for the Carabao Cup win over Preston and is expected to make major swaps again as Brighton come to Anfield on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp says he does not know how much longer he can get away with wholesale changes in the Carabao Cup as he admits fresh Liverpool starting XI did 'not play well' in Preston win

Jurgen Klopp relied on his Carabao Cup specialists to see off stubborn Preston on Wednesday night but the Liverpool boss admitted he does not know how much longer he can get away with wholesale changes in the competition. Second-half flicked finishes from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi put Liverpool through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Tribal Football

​Liverpool boss Klopp describes Morton as 'real talent'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for youngster Tyler Morton. The youth star got his chance in the Carabao Cup fourth round win over Preston North End on Wednesday. As the Reds claimed a 2-0 away win to progress to the fifth round, thanks to goals from Takumi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp says it would be 'a crime' to rest Mohamed Salah for visit of 'tricky' Brighton and admits he can't keep all his players happy...which he believes is a nice problem to have

Jurgen Klopp says it would be a 'crime' were he to rest the likes of Mo Salah against Brighton today - and he hopes those left out are angry. The Liverpool boss will not entertain the idea of rotation for the visit of the fifth-placed Seagulls. Instead, he will revert...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp dismisses his touchline rant at Virgil van Dijk as 'normal' after Dutch star felt the wrath of Liverpool boss for slack defending during draw with Brighton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down his angry rant at Virgil van Dijk during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brighton. Liverpool raced into a two-goal inside 24 minutes with goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane at Anfield. But Brighton hit back with goals from Enock Mwepu just before half-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool dropping points at Anfield

Liverpool were knocked back by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp and the Reds settling for a disappointing draw after racing out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Below is live reaction from Anfield following Liverpool vs Brighton, as the Seagulls crashed the Reds’ party...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Diego Simeone hints he will be snubbing Jurgen Klopp's post-match handshake AGAIN following Atletico's Champions League trip to Liverpool as he says he doesn't like the greeting and calls it 'FALSE'

Fiery Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hinted that he will once again be snubbing Jurgen Klopp's handshake when the two sides meet on Wednesday night. Simeone recently risked the ire of Klopp after storming down the tunnel following a 3-2 loss to Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy