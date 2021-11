England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO