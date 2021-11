WASHINGTON — Some of D.C.’s youngest residents got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, with Mayor Muriel Bowser looking on. Mary’s Center was one of the many locations around the District where the vaccine will now be available for children ages 5-11. The city said some 18,000 doses were ordered for D.C.'s kids and another 24,000 will be available through other medical entities around the District.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO