Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.In a breathless opening...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO