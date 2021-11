November. Summer is now far in the rear view mirror. Most of Milwaukee’s festivals scheduled to take place during this pandemic-abbreviated year of entertainment are now over. By now, your Halloween costume has been washed, de-vomited, and stored away for later use. On paper, November doesn’t offer much beyond Thanksgiving. It’s the continuation of one season and the precursor to another. Still, between lauded comedians and bands coming to town, a 10th anniversary Bridesmaids screening, a fall version of Mondo Lucha!, and a sprawling video game convention, there’s plenty to keep Milwaukee occupied as we await the impending wintry doom. Here are 16 of our top picks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO