FCPS announces gifts for education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Each year, Frederick County Public School students have an opportunity to “benefit from generous community gifts” from the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a release from FCPS said.

The Gifts for Education Fund has $17,058 in grant money available, while the Gladhill Fund has $7,071 in award funding available.

FCPS has posted applications online for the 2021-22 Franklin and Bess Gladhill Fund for Agricultural Education and the FCPS Gifts for Education Fund at www.fcps.org .

Grant money is available to public school students, families, or staff, who want to encourage student enrichment or increase student learning through innovative techniques. FCPS supports resource-combining and resource-maximizing cooperation.

According to FCPS, the application deadline is Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. For more information, please call 301-696-6855 or e-mail Doreen.Bass@fcps.org .

