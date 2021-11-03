CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,669 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky Wednesday, Nov. 3

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvsgq_0clsp7rZ00
Kentucky Department for Public Health /

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 748,202.

22 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 9,856.

The positivity rate is at 5.05% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

Sam is WEKU's All Things Considered Host and also reports on news of interest in the Commonwealth. She also is responsible for station traffic which includes scheduling of on-air underwriting messages and station promos. Sam is a graduate of Morehead State University and worked for MSU's Public Radio Station WMKY.

