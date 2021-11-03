1,669 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky Wednesday, Nov. 3

Kentucky Department for Public Health /

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 748,202.

22 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 9,856.

The positivity rate is at 5.05% as of Wednesday afternoon.

