Denver, CO

14-year-old boy dies in reported accidental shooting in Denver

By Robert Garrison
 5 days ago
DENVER — A 14-year-old boy shot over the weekend in what police are investigating as possible accidental shooting has died, according to a release from the medical examiner Wednesday.

The boy was identified as Jy’ Air Johnston. He was transported to Children’s Hospital after the shooting where he was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was completed, and the cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened sometime after noon on Sunday. Police were called to the 1100 block of N. Syracuse Street on a report of an accidental shooting.

No other details surrounding the incident are known. Police tweeted Sunday that they are in contact with the involved parties and are investigating the circumstances.

