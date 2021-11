STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has released dramatic video of two men who allegedly exchanged gunfire in broad daylight on the street in Mariners Harbor. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the two individuals who they say “exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire” in the shootout on Oct. 25 at about 3:45 p.m. at 55 Holland Ave., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO