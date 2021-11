Where is recreational marijuana legal? What states have legalized cannabis? Where is marijuana already being sold? Across the U.S. proposals are popping up to legalize recreational marijuana. In 19 states recreational marijuana is legal now. All of those questions loom, though, as states pass varying pieces of legislation at different speeds. Recreational marijuana is still not legal at the federal level, which means traveling between states can get tricky for those who possess or utilize recreational marijuana.

RETAIL ・ 19 DAYS AGO