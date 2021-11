Upgrades are coming to a 0.53-mile stretch of East Southwest Parkway between SH 121 and East Corporate Drive in Lewisville. The $685,000 project cost includes design, and construction will finish with reduced automobile travel lanes, dedicated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, street trees, benches, a bike rack near the park, trash and recycling bins, and pedestrian-scale lighting. The city of Lewisville purchased property in the area to develop a new neighborhood park that will be linked by the new project.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO