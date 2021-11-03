CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Only 800 airmen flat out refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Scott Maucione
federalnewsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for active duty airmen and guardians to be fully vaccinated has come and passed and a minuscule portion have flat out refused to get the shot, while those requesting exemptions are making up a larger, but still small, part of the force. Only 800 active duty airmen...

federalnewsnetwork.com

