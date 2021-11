MGM Resorts is putting the Mirage resort and casino in Las Vegas up for sale, ending a 21-year ownership of one of the strip's most famous properties. The company made the announcement in its earnings call late Wednesday, explaining to analysts that it doesn't want to invest more money into the 32-year-old property best known for its exploding volcano. No buyers or price for the Mirage were revealed.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO