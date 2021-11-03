Former Clemson coach tests positive for COVID

After losing to LSU in Week 7, Florida head coach Dan Mullen might be feeling a little bit of heat. The Gators have three losses on the season. The first was a 31-29 defeat against Alabama, and the other was a 20-13 loss at Kentucky. In a press conference on Monday, Mullen responded to some criticism he has seen from Florida fans, saying that nobody is more motivated to win than he is.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO