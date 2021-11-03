Environmental group reveals which toxic chemicals may be present in L.A. tap water

A new database reveals how many toxic chemicals may be lurking in Los Angeles' drinking water.

The Environmental Working Group, a national public-health advocacy organization, has just released the new feature on its website. Users can input their zip codes and see the amount of potentially toxic chemicals that may be present in household tap water.

KNX 1070 found that water processed by the Los Angeles Department of Public Works has arsenic levels at 432 times the EWG recommendation. However, those levels are still below limits recommended by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

"There's going to be a difference between those standards and the federal legal limit," EWG senior scientist Tasha Stoiber told KNX 1070. "The ones that we point to, those are based on the latest peer-reviewed science."

Stoiber adds that many of the legal limits set by the EPA were set decades ago.

"Just because your drinking water meets these legal limits doesn't mean that's not without concern, or without risk to human health," she said.

EWG's database includes information on what type of filters Angelenos can buy to clean out specific toxins present in their tap water.

