Washington man confesses to murder, says victim sold his daughter to sex-traffickers

A Spokane, Wash., man is in custody and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing a man he claims sold his daughter to sex-traffickers.

John Eisenman, 60, told police that he learned of his underage daughter’s plight in October 2020 but managed to rescue her, bringing her back from Seattle to Spokane.

Eisenman then tracked down his daughter’s then-boyfriend Andrew Sorensen, 19, who he claims is the one who sold her to traffickers.

“Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” read a police statement.

Sorensen’s body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car parked on a neighborhood street. Residents reported the car to police because it was emitting a stench and covered in mold.

The car in question had been reported stolen by Eisenman’s fiancée Brenda Kross. When police showed up to notify her that her car had been found, Eisenman answered the door. He later admitted to the murder during police questioning.

Eisenman is being held on $1 million bond.