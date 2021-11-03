CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral Selected as Top 10 Candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QefyA_0clskDgN00

The Rebel quarterback is in the running for another award.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has found himself in another race for an end-of-the-year award. The redshirt junior has now earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 list, Ole Miss announced today.

Johnny Unitas, the namesake of the Golden Arm Award, has an impressive football resume. Unitas played for 18 years in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts beginning in 1956, and before that played football for the University of Louisville. In his career, Unitas threw 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in 47 straight games.

Corral has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns this season paired with only two interceptions. The Ventura, California, native has also been a threat on the ground as he leads the Rebels with 519 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Corral’s 10 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season, and he is not done yet. Corral also joins Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Tim Tebow (2007) as the only SEC quarterbacks to record 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.

Corral has led the Rebels to a 6-2 record this season and is in a close race for the Heisman Trophy as well.

The 2021 Golden Arm Award will be presented to the winner by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas Jr., at the Golden Arm Award Banquet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Dec. 10, 2021.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Lane Kiffin weighs in on Matt Corral, Heisman Trophy voting system

Although Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral saw his Heisman Trophy odds take a slight dip from +210 to +250 this week, head coach Lane Kiffin believes his signal caller should receive college football’s greatest individual honor. Corral has put together a Heisman-worthy campaign in 2021 with both his rushing and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

Watch: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral injured on fluky play

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been a Heisman favorite all season but left the big matchup against Auburn on Saturday early with a fluky injury. Matt Corral has been a warrior for Ole Miss, taking a number of big hits amid a remarkable season for the Rebels that has him in the Heisman conversation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Corral injury update: Ole Miss QB leaves field against Auburn

Matt Corral was injured with 1:38 left in the first quarter as Ole Miss trailed Auburn, 14-3. Corral suffered the injury as he rolled out of the pocket, and appeared to be hit in the left leg, and then landed gingerly. Corral needed help to get to the bench, and was given support by players and coaches on the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Watch: An in-depth look at Matt Corral and his run toward greatness

VIDEO: A profile of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports Productions. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is making a run toward greatness. Corral is in the race for the Heisman Trophy and has helped position the Rebels for a longshot run at the College Football playoffs. The above video is an excerpt from the Emmy-award-winning program The Season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Dak Prescott
wcbi.com

Kiffin believes there should be more buzz surrounding Matt Corral

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The Heisman Trophy is the greatest individual award one can earn in college football. All season long, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s name has been in the mix. But if you ask head coach Lane Kiffin, there should be much more buzz surrounding his starting QB. He...
OXFORD, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Matt Corral's heroics at Auburn not enough to overcome mistakes

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 10 Ole Miss had its share of chances Saturday night. Despite a heroic effort from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels just couldn’t get out of their own way when they needed to most. Ole Miss was just 4 of 8 in the red zone...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's Bryan Harsin sees Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as 'frontrunner for the Heisman'

The Auburn Tigers understand the quickest way to stop Ole Miss on Saturday is to stop No. 2. That, of course, will be much easier said than done. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has put together a remarkable junior season for the Rebels, and his efforts have earned him national attention. Corral has thrown for 1,913 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception, and his rushing ability has helped the Rebels sit third nationally with just over 263 yards per game.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Sec#The Four Seasons Hotel
Sports Illustrated

Anthony Brown Named Top 10 Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown has been named one of ten finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is given annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback in the nation. "The award acknowledges performance on the field, while also placing great value on character, citizenship, and integrity," according to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Talk of Champions: Nick Suss talks Matt Corral's Heisman chances, Ole Miss' season-long outlook after Auburn and more

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett is joined by Nick Suss, who covers Ole Miss for the Clarion-Ledger, for a wide-ranging conversation on Matt Corral’s Heisman chances, the season-long outlook after Auburn, the curious case of Jerrion Ealy, Lane Kiffin’s future and much, much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
nfldraftdiamonds.com

My biggest concern with Matt Corral is not his play but more of a character question….

I have studied Ole Miss quarterback (QB) Matt Corral and if I am an NFL general manager who is considering him, this is my number one question. Corral absolutely has the skill set to be a successful franchise QB at the next level. I love the kid on game film and I do not love many of these players. I am perhaps the hardest grader in football. Corral is the best QB I have seen in this draft class out of Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett, Tyler Shough, Kedon Slovis, JT Daniels and Spencer Rattler. I also think he is far more pro-ready than QB’s Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Trey Lance in this past draft class.
NFL
247Sports

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

PHILADELPHIA – (Wire reports) Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. Corral, one of 15 semifinalists for the prestigious award, has helped lead Ole Miss to a 6-2 record and a No. 15 ranking in the latest polls.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Matt Corral remains confident in Ole Miss after loss: 'This isn't going to break us.'

AUBURN, Ala — Ole Miss has only tasted defeat twice this season, and following each loss, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral sang a similar tune. After losing by three touchdowns to No. 1 Alabama in early October, Corral told members of the media that he never wanted to feel the sting of losing again. That was among the many motivations to keep moving forward.
AUBURN, AL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
47
Followers
79
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy