Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral Selected as Top 10 Candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

The Rebel quarterback is in the running for another award.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has found himself in another race for an end-of-the-year award. The redshirt junior has now earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 list, Ole Miss announced today.

Johnny Unitas, the namesake of the Golden Arm Award, has an impressive football resume. Unitas played for 18 years in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts beginning in 1956, and before that played football for the University of Louisville. In his career, Unitas threw 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in 47 straight games.

Corral has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns this season paired with only two interceptions. The Ventura, California, native has also been a threat on the ground as he leads the Rebels with 519 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Corral’s 10 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season, and he is not done yet. Corral also joins Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Tim Tebow (2007) as the only SEC quarterbacks to record 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.

Corral has led the Rebels to a 6-2 record this season and is in a close race for the Heisman Trophy as well.

The 2021 Golden Arm Award will be presented to the winner by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas Jr., at the Golden Arm Award Banquet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Dec. 10, 2021.

