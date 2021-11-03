CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the...

www.thederrick.com

Liverpool breeze into Champions League knockout stages with 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane converting Trent crosses before Felipe was sent off

Atletico Madrid will take a sense of injustice away from Anfield. Diego Simeone’s team do not usually need an excuse and the first half sending off of their Brazilian defender Felipe was frankly as bizarre as anything we have witnessed on the green acres of a football field for quite some time.
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating...
The Independent

‘He keeps having a swing’ – Gareth Southgate confused by Jurgen Klopp criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...
The Independent

Liverpool were undone by the refined simplicity of David Moyes’s West Ham

There is a bit in Brass Eye when Chris Morris is interviewing Peter Stringfellow, a renowned nightclub owner who is perhaps best known for licensing strip clubs that bear his name. To those who have not had the pleasure, Brass Eye is a satirical television show that ran for just a season parodying current affairs shows. Morris would lead, unassuming yet devastating in the way he would pick apart his marks who were none the wiser, like Stringfellow.Morris begins asking about “Stringfellow” the brand, and how it is more than a name, leading to a response drenched in hubris and...
Sacramento Bee

Ajax beats 10-man Dortmund to reach Champions League last 16

Ajax finally wore down a tenacious 10-man Borussia Dortmund team to win 3-1 and book its place in the Champions League knockout stages Wednesday. Despite a first-half red card, Dortmund led the game until Dusan Tadic leveled the score for Ajax in the 72nd minute, before goals from Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the win. It's the first time Ajax has gone beyond the Champions League group stage since its surprise run to the semifinals in 2018-19.
fearthewall.com

Champions League Match Preview: BVB Looks for Redemption in Ajax Rematch

It’s not very often that a team has a chance to redeem itself so quickly after a calamitous defeat, but that’s the exact situation that Borussia Dortmund will find themselves in tomorrow, when they host AFC Ajax for the second time in the Champions League. It was only two weeks ago that Ajax absolutely steamrolled BVB 4-0 in Amsterdam, sending the black-and-yellows back to Germany with their tails between their legs. Dortmund have done well to right the ship in their other competitions since then, but will now need to step up to the plate and save some face. Both a trip to the Champions League knockout round and their pride are on the line.
Derrick

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
Sports
The Independent

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

AC Milan face Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday evening in the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A season.The rossonerihave started the season strongly domestically, winning 10 and drawing one of their 11 fixtures so far this campaign, leaving them second in the table behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.Champions Inter sit in third place but with a seven-point deficit to the top spots after dropping points on four occasions since the season began, but have bounced back by winning their last two against Udinese and Empoli.AC Milan drew against Porto in the Champions League in midweek,...
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Five things we learned as Antonio Conte realises size of the challenge ahead

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge of the club.A rather low-key first half was much more about defences being on top than any attacking play of any note being on show, with a Ben Godfrey strike from range and a late half-volley from Sergio Reguilon flying over the bar the only vaguely goalmouth related action at either end.After the break it was far better from the home side, who were initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Hugo Lloris on Richarlison. After watching a pitchside replay,...
AFP

West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run as Villa sack Smith

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to end the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run as struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith on a day of high drama in the Premier League. Earlier, Villa announced they had sacked manager Smith after five straight Premier League defeats -- less than 24 hours after bottom club Norwich dismissed their boss, Daniel Farke.
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Antonio Conte shown size of the task by underwhelming draw

It is a godsend that Antonio Conte’s forte is fixing a mess, because he has found himself in charge of an almighty one at Tottenham. They were outmuscled by an Everton side low on confidence and missing core parts of their spine, being quite fortunate to exit Goodison Park with a point.Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his...
The Independent

‘I have to be happy’ – New Spurs boss Antonio Conte satisfied despite stalemate

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
The Independent

Bayern fans step up protests against club's ties to Qatar

Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar Bayern supporters displayed a huge banner during the team’s home game on Saturday, criticizing the club for what they say is the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar by accepting sponsorship from that country's national airline.The Bavarian team has also been holding mid-season training camps in Qatar since 2011.Bayern club members are preparing to present a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for it to end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar “at...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE

