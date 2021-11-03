Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

There is a bit in Brass Eye when Chris Morris is interviewing Peter Stringfellow, a renowned nightclub owner who is perhaps best known for licensing strip clubs that bear his name. To those who have not had the pleasure, Brass Eye is a satirical television show that ran for just a season parodying current affairs shows. Morris would lead, unassuming yet devastating in the way he would pick apart his marks who were none the wiser, like Stringfellow.Morris begins asking about “Stringfellow” the brand, and how it is more than a name, leading to a response drenched in hubris and...
