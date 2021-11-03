CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why These Text Messages Sent By McDonald's CEO Have People Furious

By Ralph Schwartz
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In March, a Chicago police officer shot and killed Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Hispanic boy, after a chase (via Block Club Chicago). A few weeks later in Chicago, a 7-year-old Black girl named Jaslyn Adams died from gunshot wounds after two men fired into the car where she and her father...

McDonald's CEO Just Apologized For Response To Chicago Shooting

A few days ago, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski found himself battling controversy when it was revealed that he sent messages to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot about two shootings in the region. According to ABC News, the matter escalated when it was revealed that Kempczinski allegedly put the blame on the victims' parents. Outraged members of the public took to McDonald's Chicago headquarters to protest against his statements.
