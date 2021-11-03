CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

United Way, Good Samaritan propose new housing for homeless

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
KTVH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHKhc_0clsiEdW00

Helena has seen a large jump in homelessness in recent years, with advocates noting it has become a top public health concern in the area.

In a City-County work session meeting Tuesday night, local leaders and two non-profits discussed the need for--and options to provide emergency housing for area homeless.

In the last 5 years, Lewis and Clark County has seen a 120% increase in homelessness, and the need for housing is urgent.

“It costs a lot to do nothing about this issue medical costs for unhoused persons are in the neighborhood of 4.7 million dollars,” said Jeff Buscher United Way Director of Community Impact.

Buscher stated that the need for rent-subsidized housing is three times higher than the available vouchers and that the largest gap in housing inventory is emergency housing.

“We have literally in the thousands of people who are using rent subsided housing, there are over 400 vouchers being used,” said Buscher.

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area asked for the commissioners and mayor to determine the next steps in finding housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Both Good Samaritan and the United Way discussed the possibility of repurposing hotels, warehouses, or even campgrounds to create an outdoor shelter like in Missoula.

"We all know all know it would be best to find a hotel to move forward on this and quite honestly we were surprised when we did call the Knights extended stay and they are interested in working with us on a possible site for the homeless facility for people in this community,” said Theresa Ortega, Executive Director of Good Samaritan.

The Knight's Extended Stay in Helena, was offered for a sale of 800,000 dollars which does not include the amount of money it will take to renovate the building.

“There are 13 rooms there is the penthouse on top which is a large studio place as well it's always full we won't need to worry about that but it would suit our needs quite well with 13 rooms,” said Ortega.

For now, the United Way and Good Samaritan are on standby for the next possible steps in the process of creating more housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVH

Barbecue business gives back to first responders, Heroes and Helpers program in Helena

Tailgates and football games go hand in hand, and one Carroll College tailgate is giving back to first responders with free barbecue and fundraising for underprivileged kids. “Two briskets, six racks of baby back ribs, hamburgers, brats, regular Mac and cheese, jalapeno Mac and cheese, we have two whole turkeys, shredded beef, pulled pork and baked beans,” said Ken Mclean, owner of Big Sky Smoke’n BBQ.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Society
City
Missoula, MT
KTVH

Clancy recovery and rehab center expands

The Hope Center in Clancy has served more than 60 women since it first opened in April 2020, and now it is seeking to expand to serve more in its rehabilitation center. “Hope Center is a wonderful program. It just changed my life has changed my family life and hope is probably the biggest thing that you could give people that are in the depths of addiction,” said Kimberly Smith a Hope Center two-time graduate of the year-long recovery program.
CLANCY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Subsidized Housing#Vouchers#Community Impact#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVH

Growing need for volunteer firefighters in Montana

This past fire season got off to an early start all across the state, and no matter how bad it got, it could have gotten a lot worse if not for our volunteer firefighters. But these brave men and women that most of us take for granted are becoming harder to find, and that’s a problem for everyone.
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
615
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy