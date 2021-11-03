CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making...

greatbendpost.com

Great Bend Post

Surveillance videos led to Kan. man's conviction in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:48 a.m. a fire was reported at 632 S. US 281 Highway. At 4:59 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 100 Road & NW 30 Avenue. Traffic Arrest. At 5:09 a.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 100 block of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: 2 women found shot outside Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Student stabbed outside Kansas high school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a student is recovering after being stabbed outside Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds before classes began. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance repairs on an RV with another individual in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Road., south of Newton, according to statement from Harvey County officials.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/8)

BOOKED: Jenay Franklin on Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S, also booked on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00 C/S. BOOKED: James Skinner on Barton County District Court case for distribution of meth, felony flee...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas house fire spreads to neighbor's homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that did damage to several homes in Topeka. Just before 4:00 PM, fire crews responded to a house fire at 1271 S.W. Western Avenue, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. As they arrived, fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke present at the rear of the residence and spreading rapidly to the adjacent structures.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

