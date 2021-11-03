CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Finch Star Tom Hanks Details the Unconventional and Emotional Exploration of the Apocalypse

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most fans think of Tom Hanks' body of work, they think of his heartwarming comedies or his powerful dramatic performances, with his reputation not always being associated with gripping genre films. His new film Finch does bring with it inherent terror and unsettling situations, given that it unfolds after a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Tom Hanks
KING-5

Watch Tom Hanks meet a cute dog during an interview about 'Finch'

SEATTLE — Need one more reason to love Tom Hanks?. More specifically, one dog – Seamus, a rescue animal who plays Hanks’ faithful companion in the post-apocalyptic drama “Finch.”. The Apple TV+ film follows a scientist and introvert (Finch) struggling to survive after a solar flare wipes out countless lives,...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
Variety

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks plays the eponymous character of Miguel Sapochnik’s impressively scaled science-fiction epic. He is one of humankind’s few survivors of a catastrophic cosmic event that wiped the earth nearly clean of its most vital resources a decade ago. Despite the bleak backdrop, “Finch” manages to stay true to the fuzzy ring of...
PETS
GeekTyrant

Cool First Look Featurette for Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Film FINCH

Apple TV+ has released a first look featurette for Tom Hanks’ upcoming sci-fi movie Finch. The promo offers a behind the scenes look at the making of the film and features Hanks offering details on the story that the film tells and the character that he plays. He offers some great insight, and there’s also some new footage from the film as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over And Over And Over
TMZ.com

'Quantum Leap' Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, who starred alongside Scott Bakula in "Quantum Leap," has died ... TMZ has learned. The longtime actor -- his Hollywood career spanned 70 years -- died early Sunday morning at home, peacefully and of natural causes ... according to a rep. Dean's most famous for his role as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film about a man, a robot and a dog. Even less surprising is that Hanks delivers in “ Finch,” playing a robotics engineer who is dying from radiation exposure and desperately trying to make sure his dog will be taken care of when he’s gone. It’s the kind of premise...
CELEBRITIES
ktvo.com

Review: Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is a post-apocalyptic tale laced with hope and wonder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Set against a post-apocalyptic landscape, Finch builds a robot to take care of his dog and rediscovers his humanity in the process. Review: If you’re expecting a review filled with references to “Cast Away,” a film that sees Tom Hanks stranded on an island befriending a volleyball, this is the only one you’re going to get. “Finch” and “Cast Away” are similar only in that they star Hanks.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SuperHeroHype

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch. We are days away from the official release of Finch at AppleTV+. Today, the streamer debuted a featurette from the upcoming sci-fi movie featuring star Tom Hanks, and plenty of fresh footage. In addition to some clips from the film itself, the video has an abundance of behind-the-scenes peeks. After introducing his character, Hanks describes the engineer’s companions: a dog and a robot called Jeff. The actor also says that Finch needed to build a robot, ironically, to save his humanity. In the story, the trio will have to take a desperate trip to San Francisco to save themselves from certain death.
CELEBRITIES
imore.com

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' in new Apple TV+ first look video

Superstar Tom Hanks has been talking about Finch, a new Apple TV+ movie. The movie will premiere on November 5. In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Tom Hanks sci-fi outing Finch shows Apple TV Plus movies need work

Apple TV Plus seems continually on the edge of a breakthrough. It’s been a powerhouse of original programming, with impressive shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Foundation. But it’s been less of a sure bet on the film side. Despite an enticing premise, the service’s newest film, Finch, fails to elevate Apple TV Plus movies to the level of the streamer’s many knockout shows.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Finch Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ahead of the film's release on Apple TV+ this week, reviews are coming in for Tom Hanks' sci-fi film Finch. The movie now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews aggregated. That number will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in, but for now, that's enough for Finch to be considered fresh but not "certified fresh" on the aggregation website. Universal first intended to put Finch into theaters last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, eventually affecting Hanks personally. Universal decided to cut its losses and sold the film to Apple as a streaming debut. You can watch the trailer here.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Finch Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Tom Hanks Movie

Tom Hanks is unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars. While not every movie he makes is a winner in its entirety, the star is always guaranteed to deliver a memorable and charming performance. This in mind, it is wholly unsurprising that Hanks is getting high marks for his latest film, Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch, which is arriving on Apple TV+ this Friday and just saw first reviews arrive online.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Tom Hanks' Robo-Road Trip Makes the Most of Forgettable Finch

As climate chaos continues to spin out of control, the populace has begun splitting into a few groups. In the U.S., researchers initially dubbed these groups the Six Americas. By now, it’s down to about three: Those that’d prefer to keep their heads in the sand, those desperately shouting for change, and those profiting off of inaction at the expense of our global future. The post-apocalyptic Finch takes place in such a future, dominated by extreme weather and hot enough to pop popcorn off a stray hubcap, watching a man reckon with his choices as he’s confronted with mortality.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy