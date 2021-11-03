CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Fact check: Debunking rumor about cockroach pieces, chocolate and FDA regulations

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tloY8_0clshICd00

The claim: Most chocolate allergies are caused by ground-up cockroach parts found in chocolate

A persistent rumor has some believing that one ingredient found "in every batch" of chocolate, yet never listed on ingredient labels, is responsible for the majority of allergic reactions to the treat: cockroaches.

Several Facebook and Instagram posts from October not only make this claim, but also say that the Food and Drug Administration allows manufacturers to sell chocolate full of insect pieces to consumers.

“Most people with chocolate allergies are actually allergic to the ground-up cockroach parts found in every batch, not the chocolate itself,” one Oct. 18 Instagram post from the popular account @facts_and_history reads. “The average chocolate bar contains eight insect pieces; the FDA allows 60 insect pieces per 100 grams of chocolate."

But this is wrong on multiple fronts.

As the post states, the FDA considers some types of insects non-hazardous to human health at certain levels. But cockroaches aren't part of that group. There's no evidence they are commonly found in chocolate bars, either.

Researchers have not found insects of any kind to be responsible for chocolate allergies.

USA TODAY reached out to several pages that shared the claim for comment.

FDA regulations on insects in food, explained

The post claims "ground-up cockroach parts" are found "in every batch" of chocolate, and implies the FDA allows this. Experts say otherwise.

FDA spokesperson Veronika Pfaeffle told USA TODAY the FDA has not found cockroach infestations to be common in cocoa beans.

"Through FDA's extensive sampling of cocoa beans for insect infestation, we have not found this product to be particularly attractive to cockroaches," Pfaeffle said. "Cocoa beans do not represent a special problem in this regard other than that which would be associated with any food exposed to insanitary conditions.”

The post alludes to the FDA's "action level" for chocolate , which is an average of 60 insect fragments per 100 grams. If a six-bar sample of chocolate exceeds that average, the product is considered "adulterated," or spoiled, and is subject to FDA regulatory action.

What the post doesn't mention is that these insects cannot be cockroaches.

Of its three categories of food-contaminating insects , the FDA only considers "incidental pests" non-hazardous to human health at certain levels. Cockroaches are not considered incidental pests, Pfaeffle said.

According to the FDA, action levels like the one the post mentions were created because it's not realistic for raw food products to be entirely free of natural defects.

"The FDA set these action levels because it is economically impractical to grow, harvest or process raw products that are totally free of non-hazardous, naturally occurring, unavoidable defects," the FDA's Food Defect Levels Handbook reads . "Products harmful to consumers are subject to regulatory action whether or not they exceed the action levels."

Food manufacturing facilities are required to take measures to keep cockroaches and other pests away from food, Pfaeffle wrote. The FDA can seize products or enforce other regulatory actions if a food facility is infested with insects such as cockroaches, according to regulations.

In addition, none of the pages that posted the claim provided evidence for the statement that "the average chocolate bar contains about eight insect pieces." Action levels also don't tell us the average number of insect pieces found in any given food, the FDA says.

Chocolate allergy not tied to cockroaches, doctors say

There's no evidence cockroaches are a common ingredient or a common allergen in chocolate.

In addition, even people who are allergic to cockroaches are unlikely to react to trace amounts in foods like chocolate, according to Dr. Courtney Blair , a board-certified allergist and immunologist who serves as president of the Greater Washington Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society .

However, many people who have allergic reactions to chocolate aren't reacting to the chocolate itself, but to additional ingredients or cross-contaminants, both Blair and Supinda Bunyavanich , associate director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, told USA TODAY.

"Most reported allergic reactions to chocolate are due to ingredients in chocolate products that are common allergens, such as milk, peanut and tree nuts," Bunyavanich wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "Confirmed allergic reactions to chocolate/cocoa itself are rare."

Milk, nuts and peanuts are part of the "Big 8," a set of ingredients that are responsible for well over 90% of all serious, immediate allergic reactions to food, often called anaphylaxis, Blair said.

The FDA requires manufacturers to indicate if any major allergens are present in a product's label, even in trace amounts, its website says. This list currently includes wheat, milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, fish and shellfish.

A source of chocolate allergies that may not be listed on labels, however, is a flavoring called Balsam of Peru , which can produce skin rashes in people who have allergies or sensitivities to it. Blair said she hasn't yet seen a patient who tested positive for a cocoa allergy, but she has seen about two dozen patients who had reactions to the flavoring.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that most chocolate allergies are caused by ground-up cockroach parts found in chocolate. Several allergists told USA TODAY that most allergic reactions to chocolate products are caused by major allergens like milk, nuts and peanuts. The FDA has not found cockroaches to be common in cocoa beans, a spokesperson said.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Debunking rumor about cockroach pieces, chocolate and FDA regulations

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Food Allergies#Chocolate Bar
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when microwaving food.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Onion recall: Here are all the onions you should toss out, according to FDA

Salmonella linked to whole onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, resulting in a massive produce recall. The Food and Drug Administration is warning restaurants, retailers and consumers against eating, selling or serving products that contain the recalled onion. All of the recalled onions were supplied by ProSource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico and imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1- Aug. 31.
AGRICULTURE
959theriver.com

The Latest Dog Food Recall Notice

Dog food is being recalled for a third time in less than two months. First it was Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and their SPORTMiX dog foods which contained high levels of aflatoxin. Then, Fromm Family Foods recalled thousands of cases of its Shredded Entrée canned dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Bought These Popular Snacks, Don't Eat Them, USDA Warns

Your choice of snack foods likely comes down to a few determining factors: What you're hungry for, how much you want to spend, and your specific nutritional or dietary needs and preferences. However, if you regularly eat pork rinds, it might be a good idea to question whether or not your snack of choice is safe to eat, too.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Fridge, Throw Out Your Leftovers, Experts Warn

Most people's refrigerators have seen their fair share of leftovers. Leftovers can serve as a quick and easy meal, not to mention significantly reducing food waste—that is, if you get to eating them instead of letting them waste away in your fridge. But are all leftovers safe to eat? Experts say there's one thing you should check in your fridge before warming up last night's meal that will let you know if you can safely eat it or should throw it away. Read on to discover a major sign you should toss your leftovers.
FOOD SAFETY
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The FDA Just Announced These 5 Dangerous Grocery Recalls

While some grocery store items are disappearing from shelves as a result of discontinuations and shortages, others are being recalled by manufacturers. Thankfully, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) keeps Americans up to date on important food safety concerns. The latest list of recalled supermarket products includes snacks, produce,...
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

296K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy