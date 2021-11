After six months of Ben Simmons’s drama, the play with 20 different acts finally ends; however, as this article is released, Sixers fans and the Sixers are still unsure if Ben will play a minute on the floor for the team. Daryl Morey and Co. had an interesting offseason; they had to make free agent moves with the thought of whether Ben would be on the team and if Ben was going to be dealt elsewhere. The same goes with Doc Rivers and his rotation, so if Ben is back, who gets to play and who is sent further down the bench.

