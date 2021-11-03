CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some slippery, icy roads Thursday morning but snow diminishes to an upcoming autumn thaw

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high pressure ridge builds Thursday, mixing in drier and warmer air to diminish mixed rain and snow production (mainly over the west wind belts) into the afternoon. An above-seasonal temperature trend extends...

KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
