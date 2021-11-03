Police report gives insight into past of foster mother accused of killing child in her care

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about previous child abuse allegations against a foster mother accused of killing a child in her care.

In August, 4-year-old Joy King Castro was badly beaten and died. Now, new police reports are raising more questions about how the child ended up in her care.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The police report helps put together a clear timeline, and now there are even more questions about why the foster agency placed Castro in the woman’s care.

A new police report shows investigators were called to Lakeisha Mitchell’s home in April over allegations of severe abuse involving two other foster children in her care for disciplining children by spanking them with her belt, shoes a knife and more.

Titusville police said there wasn’t enough for criminal charges.

See the full story in the video above.