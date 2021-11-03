CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Police report gives insight into past of foster mother accused of killing child in her care

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsvL2_0clsfvyM00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about previous child abuse allegations against a foster mother accused of killing a child in her care.

In August, 4-year-old Joy King Castro was badly beaten and died. Now, new police reports are raising more questions about how the child ended up in her care.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The police report helps put together a clear timeline, and now there are even more questions about why the foster agency placed Castro in the woman’s care.

A new police report shows investigators were called to Lakeisha Mitchell’s home in April over allegations of severe abuse involving two other foster children in her care for disciplining children by spanking them with her belt, shoes a knife and more.

Titusville police said there wasn’t enough for criminal charges.

See the full story in the video above.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Suspect in Pulse memorial wall arson arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Orlando Fire Department’s arson investigations unit says they’ve arrested the person seen on video setting fire to the Pulse Memorial offering wall last month. The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Mark Anthony Henson. He’s facing a charge of...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man in stolen street sweeper prompts low-speed chase, police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — For more than an hour Sunday morning, a man driving a stolen street sweeper led police on a very low-speed chase through Richmond, according to police and WHIO-TV. The chase began around 1:30 a.m. after police received a report of a person recklessly driving heavy machinery in the 900 block of Butler Street. Authorities found a man, identified as 54-year-old Sammy Allen, of Richmond, driving a street sweeper that had been stolen from a construction company working on Sim Hodgin Parkway.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Child Abuse#Police#Old Joy#Spanking#Channel 9#Stream Channel 9
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

LOS ANGELES — According to a lawsuit filed in California, two parents carried babies to term and began raising the children, not knowing that their embryos had been swapped. Daphna Cardinale told The Associated Press that both she and her husband had suspicions as soon as their daughter was born in 2019, because the child had a darker skin complexion than either she or her husband.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy