CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ex-Westpac boss Hartzer joins Australian startup Reejig as chairman

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australian startup Reejig said on Thursday former Westpac boss Brian Hartzer has joined as chairman, his latest role after a major money-laundering scandal at the lender forced his exit in 2019. Harzer has since joined fintech Beforepay as...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar "Down but Not Out" says Westpac

The Reserve Bank of Australia's November policy update has stifled a strong trend of appreciation in the Australian Dollar, but this is unlikely to result in material weakness says a major Australian lender. Westpac says last week's RBA policy decision resulted in the Australian Dollar's "worst day" since August, as...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Italy’s CDP opposes major management changes in TIM boardroom row – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s (TIM) second-largest investor CDP doesn’t want major management changes at the former phone monopoly as its top shareholder Vivendi calls into question the role of CEO Luigi Gubitosi, three sources close to the matter said. TIM board members will face off this Thursday over plans...
BUSINESS
AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Westpac#Australian Dollars#Reuters#Fintech Beforepay#Skip Capital#Atlassian
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Data management startup Reltio joins unicorns in $120M funding

Silicon Valley's unicorn herd added a new member on Thursday when data management software company Reltio Inc. took in a $120 million funding round. The Redwood City startup's valuation jumped to $1.7 billion in the late-stage round led by Brighton Park Capital. That's more than triple the $425 million valuation it had when it raised its most recent previous venture round in May 2018.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
simpleflying.com

Leadership Roles Filled At Australian Startup Bonza

Australian startup airline Bonza has announced a number of key senior management appointments, continuing the airline’s momentum towards its first flights expected sometime in 2022. Bonza’s CEO makes three key senior management appointments. On Tuesday, Bonza CEO Tim Jordan confirmed Peter McNally as Bonza’s first Chief Operating Officer, Carly Povey...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Dubai’s Union Properties boss dismissed as board chairman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties has been dismissed from his position on the company’s board along with three other board members. The announcement Tuesday on Dubai’s stock exchange website leaves in place just three of the company’s seven board members. The decision follows an order by a top public prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates for the chairman’s detention amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that Union Properties had committed fraud and other offenses while trying to claw its way out of debt. The company had nearly $500 million in debt at the end of last year. That’s according to their financial filings.
WORLD
siliconangle.com

Alphabet’s CapitalG joins $250M round for data management startup Collibra

Data management startup Collibra Inc. is now valued at $5.25 billion, more than double what it was worth last April, after raising $250 million from a group of investors that included Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG investment arm. Collibra announced the investment this morning. The funding round also saw the participation of...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Australia to set up $740 million fund to develop low-emissions technology

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will set up a A$1 billion ($740 million) fund to invest in companies to develop low-emissions technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to cut carbon emissions and hit net-zero targets by 2050. Under the plan, the federal government will commit...
INDUSTRY
propertyindustryeye.com

Top boss quits housing quango to join major property firm

Homes England has announced that one of its most senior executives is leaving the agency. Stephen Kinsella, chief land and development officer, has quit to take up a new senior role as housebuilder Barratt. According to a statement issued by Homes England on Twitter – see below – Kinsella will...
BUSINESS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Beazley CEO warns of pandemic-linked litigation risks

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley said on Friday there were rising litigation risks linked to COVID-19 as economies emerge from the pandemic and workers head back to the office. Corporate risk has been elevated since the onset of the health crisis, Adrian Cox, who...
LONDON TOWNSHIP, MN
Fortune

GE will split itself into 3 companies, marking the end of the conglomerate for good

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation. The health care division will be spun off in early 2023, according...
BUSINESS
AFP

Toshiba to split business into three: report

Toshiba plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, a report said Tuesday, after a series of crises at the firm including the ouster of the board's chairman and a contentious buyout offer. In June, shareholders voted to oust the board's chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy