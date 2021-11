What a privilege it is to have real, stable shelter when the temperature drops. Scorching heat can be awful and unhoused people do suffer, but there are ways to partially escape it: the shade, the river, the minor protection of a tent. And, here in Reno, once the sun goes down even the most blistering summer day usually turns to a temperate night. All other discomforts and dangers aside, at least you can be safe from the elements while you sleep.

RENO, NV ・ 20 DAYS AGO