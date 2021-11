SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA announced it the recipient of nearly $9,000 from the Community Giving Foundation. With the hopes of raising its Keystone Stars childcare center rating from a 2 to a 3, Sunbury YMCA applied for the grant with specific needs in mind. In order reach its goal and become a Star 3, the facility would need small upgrades in the childcare rooms, as well as educational play structures and educational toys in every room.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO