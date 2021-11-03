13 Best Coats and Jackets Under $150

Winter is coming and for most of us, that means rifling through the back of our coat closet to unearth our abandoned coats and jackets. It's finally their time to shine— and whether you like it or not, coats, hats, and scarves are about to take center stage for the next few months to come. But don't go shaking in your boots just yet. Coats aren't just mere protection from the elements, but a fashion statement in themselves. From cute cropped puffer-style jackets to refined wrap coat varieties, up the ante with these brands that not only excel in coats, but have sustainable practices, timeless silhouettes, and price points for everyone.

