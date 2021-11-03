CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey to announce retirement after 12 MLB seasons

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Catcher Buster Posey, who won three World Series titles and was named an All-Star seven times in his 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, will announce his retirement from baseball on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Posey, who sat out the COVID-shortened 2020 season because he and his wife adopted newborn twin girls , ended his playing career on a high note – hitting .304 and slugging .499 in 113 games and leading the Giants to an MLB-best 107 wins.

Buster Posey reacts to hitting a two-run home run off Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this year's National League division series. Harry How, Getty Images

A first-round pick in the 2005 draft (fifth overall) out of Florida State, Posey made his major-league debut in 2009 and earned National League rookie of the year honors the following season as the Giants beat the Texas Rangers to win the World Series for the first time since moving to San Francisco.

In 2012, Posey won the NL batting title with a .336 average, was named to his first All-Star team and was named league MVP as the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in the World Series.

Posey and the Giants added a third World Series crown in 2014, beating the Kansas City Royals in an epic seven-game thriller.

Giants catcher Buster Posey, right, celebrates with pitcher Madison Bumgarner after the final out of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. Peter Aiken, USA TODAY Sports

Posey finishes his career as a .302 lifetime hitter, with a .372 on-base percentage and .460 slugging percentage – all excellent numbers for a catcher. He is a four-time Silver Slugger winner for his offense and he also won a Gold Glove in 2016 as the league's best defensive catcher.

He ranks fourth among active players in games at catcher with 1,093, behind Yadier Molina, Kurt Suzuki and Jonathan Lucroy. However, he also has another 229 games played at first base.

Contributing: Bob Nightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey to announce retirement after 12 MLB seasons

