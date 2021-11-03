Children ages 5-11 can now roll up their sleeves for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

HAMPTON, Va. — Children ages 5-11 can now roll up their sleeves to get protection against COVID-19. The Pfizer shots are now available for that age group.

Some health providers plan to begin vaccinations as early as Wednesday. However, some parents are hesitant of the rollout.

The shots are available, and some will even be administered at the CVS at 2315 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. The question is: How many parents will line up for the vaccination?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the final nod for Pfizer vaccinations. Health officials said this is a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illnesses, deaths and hospitalizations with no protection for children.

"I'm just going to be honest - it's literally just like a fear thing because this is new to the entire world," Phylishia Joseph, a parent, said.

Joseph said she's not against her child getting vaccinated, but as of now, she would like to wait and give it some time before she is fully ready to do so.

"I just want to see some stats and what are the effects the kids are having? What symptoms? I just want to be a little more prepared than to be the first one in line on Sunday and say, 'OK, I'm going to get my child this vaccine,'" said Joseph.

According to Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine leader, he said they won't see significant side effects as you might see in adults and it's safe to take.

"In total, 377,000 doses that have already have started to be delivered starting around November 1 and will be delivered in Virginia," said Avula.

More than 55 Virginia CVS locations will have the vaccine for children. However, as vaccine allocations increase, additional CVS pharmacies will be added.

"Your best option is to wait until the data system pops up online here to make an appointment, and then there will be some variability on walk-in availability," said Avula.

Starting Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health Community Vaccination Clinic located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard in the former Ferguson building in the Sherwood Shopping Center will be administering Pfizer vaccination in Newport News for children ages 5-11. The CVC operates Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last appointment at 7:30 p.m.

Vaccinations for children 5-11 are by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

More locations will be added in the next few days as supplies are received.

