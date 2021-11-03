CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Christmas tree goes up in downtown Lansing

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1758V5_0clsev0Z00

Downtown Lansing is starting to get in the holiday spirit. Decorations are going up include one of the biggest highlights of the season, the state Christmas tree.

The spruce tree hails all the way from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula. It was 64 feet tall when it was harvested.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Nov 2021
BWL workers wiring the state Christmas tree

It now stands 54 feet tall in front of the Michigan state Capitol.

Lansing Board of Water and Light workers could be seen putting the tree up on Wednesday. They say it will take about three days to have the tree completely wired and ready to be lit up.

The grand finale will be the tree lighting ceremony, which will take place at the Silver Bells in the City Celebration on Nov. 19th.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Oct. 2021
Christmas lights in Downtown Lansing

Those attending Silver Bells in the City will also get to enjoy a firefly drone light show and the annual Electric Light Parade.

An ice skating rink is also being put into place in front of Lansing City Hall. And the large ornaments are now sitting in the roundabout off Michigan Avenue.

If you don't plan to be at the Silver Bells in the City, you can watch it live on FOX 47 News.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

