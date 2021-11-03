CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Rowse jumps out to early lead in Santa Barbara’s mayoral race

By NewsChannel 3-12
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara appears to be on its way to calling a new person mayor.

Businessman and former city councilman Randy Rowse jumped out to a commanding lead when first vote totals were released by the city Tuesday evening.

Rowse currently holds a lead of more than 2,800 votes over James Joyce III, the next-closest vote-getter. Incumbent mayor Cathy Murillo sits at a close third, trailing Joyce by about 2% of the total vote.

Rowse joined NewsChannel 3-12 Midday to talk with Joe Buttitta about the early results and his plans for the mayorship if the totals hold.

According to the City of Santa Barbara, there are an estimated 4,612 more ballots to be processed and counted across the city. Those include ballots cast at drop boxes after 10 a.m. on Election Day and ballots cast throughout Election Day at Voter Service Centers.

The city is set to release its next updated totals Thursday at 4 p.m.

To find the results of these local elections, click here .

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

