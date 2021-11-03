Festival back with new attractions

Many visitors will stop to see Vollis Simpson's whimsical whirligigs during downtown Wilson's N.C. Whirligig Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The local band Street Revival will return to this weekend's N.C. Whirligig Festival in downtown Wilson.

Theresa Mathis is so excited that the N.C. Whirligig Festival is being held this year.

“Now we just hope everyone will come,” said Mathis, the festival’s director. “We need you to come and dance and laugh and shop and have fun with your families.”

It shouldn’t be hard to do any of those things Saturday and Sunday in downtown Wilson because the area will be filled with music on four stages, more than 130 vendors and entertainment galore.

After a year off, thanks to last year’s cancellation because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mathis hopes everyone will feel comfortable to take part in the fun and not feel nervous to be out in a crowd.

“We hope it’s an environment they feel safe because it’s all outside,” she said.

Masks will only be required for attendees in one place: the free bucket rides offered by the city of Wilson at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, she said.

There will be masks at the bucket ride area in case someone forgets to take one, according to city officials. There will also be extra hand-washing stations this year, and all vendors will have hand-sanitizing stations, Mathis said.

The two-day festival, which has seen past crowds estimated at 30,000, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

ADVICE FOR VISITORS

With so much offered in a five-block are from Nash Street to the Whirligig Park, it’s sometimes hard to figure out where to start and how to see it all. Mathis’ suggestion is to walk the entire loop.

“If you come and just do one block or area, you miss so much,” she said. “Wherever you start, do the whole loop and go back to where you started. There’s something magical around every corner.”

Mathis said people who haven’t attended the festival in several years will be surprised to see how big it is. When the annual event started 17 years ago, vendors and activities only filled a few blocks.

The offerings have also grown. Mathis said it’s important to have something new every year. For 2021, 40% of participating vendors are new to the festival, she said, and that includes food trucks, arts and craft vendors and nonprofits.

There are also new attractions among the extreme challenges this year, including an inflatable ax-throwing station using a safety ax.

“It’s a fun competition of who can get the highest score,” she said.

Folks will probably want to try out a surfing simulator as well and also visit a climbing wall located near the Imagination Station Science & History Museum. All of these extreme challenges are free, she said, and open to anyone who wants to try. Many more kid-friendly activities and shows are offered in the WhirliKidz Zone.

Mathis is looking forward to the return of the chalk art contest, which has been moved to the Whirligig Park, and excited to have a street mural competition as well. Four to five muralists will be painting all weekend, she said, finishing on Sunday.

If you go to the festival because of the food, you’re in luck. More than 30 food vendors will be set up along the festival footprint. This year, there will be more space between vendors to allow for better distancing while eating. There will be turkey legs and funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, corn on the cob and cheesecake, just to name a few.

“I love that every corner has different options,” Mathis said.

“Walking through the festival and smelling all of those foods cooking and the smoke rising in the air — it just makes your taste buds pop.”

Many of the 47 arts and crafts vendors are new this year and will be selling a variety of items including furniture, leather goods, hair bows, salsa, wreaths and handcrafted wooden bowls.

This year’s official N.C. Whirligig Festival T-shirt will also be on sale. Mathis said the long-sleeved navy shirt features a silhouette of a spinning whirligig.

FESTIVAL PARKING

If you need to find parking, check the public parking map on the festival’s website, whirligigfestivalnc.org. Click “Attend.” A map of the festival grounds is also located there.

Mathis hopes motorists will follow the rules and avoid blocking driveways or park in a business parking lot when not shopping or dining there.

STREET CLOSURES

Streets within the festival’s footprint will close at 5 p.m. on Friday. Barricades will go up between 5 and 7 p.m., and festival setup will begin at 8.

“Any cars parked within the festival zone after 5 p.m. on Friday will be towed at owners’ expense,” Mathis said. “The festival works with the Wilson Police Department to put up signage throughout the festival zone one week prior to the festival, and a courtesy team moves quickly through the zone right before the streets close to remind anyone who may have missed the notifications.”

VOLUNTEERS AND SPONSORS

Mathis said the Whirligig Festival could not happen with the all-volunteer planning team.

“Our planning team consists of all volunteers who have families and jobs who sacrifice lunch hours and personal time to work jobs to put this one,” Mathis said. “I mean, this is a job that goes on for months.”

Mathis noted that this year’s festival was more difficult to plan than previous years because of the short time frame.

“We ordinarily have nine months to plan the festival,” Mathis said. “We got the green light from the state in June of this year, so we have planned this festival in four months. It has been a hustle, and these dedicated volunteers have not skipped a beat.”

Mathis said the planning team was initially worried festival sponsorships, as the overall economy took a massive hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did not know how it was going to turn out this year,” Mathis said. “We put out the call and we knew businesses were struggling and are still struggling through the pandemic ‘Part Two,’ but we are so grateful and very happy with the number of sponsors who have stepped up. The backbone of the festival remained faithful, and our local businesses have stepped up not only with cash donations, but also in-kind support. We have lost two or three sponsors that shocked us, but those who have stepped forward have made sure the community will have a free and open festival so that all adults and children of Wilson and beyond can come and have a good time.

“Our entire goal of the Whirligig Festival is for all families to come together and enjoy the whimsical nature of the whirligigs and at that time create family memories.”

For more information and a complete list of activities, visit the North Carolina Whirligig Festival website at www.whirligigfestivalnc.org.